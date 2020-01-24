Withycombe spotlight falls on the 2nd XVs home game with Topsham on Saturday

Rugby ball. Archant

There's no action for the all-conquering Devon One leaders Withycombe this Saturday, but there is for the club's 2nd XV who areal set for their second run out of the campaign.

Withy II entertain Topsham 2s at Raleigh Park and a terrific contest is anticipated.

Withy had shit down their 2nd XV during what was a difficult campaign last season, but such is the renaissance this time round at Raleigh Park that fielding a 2nd Xv became a priority, if only to satisfy the growing number of players wanting to pull on the green and black!

A key aim of the 2nd XV is to help the club's second year colts as they go through the transition from colt's rugby into the senior ranks.

Alongside the Colts will be some more experienced players and those that are lookingfor a more 'casual' approach to their rugby where various commitments prohibits them from regular competitive rugby. Each of these players will be able to assist the younger players in the development of their rugby skills as they prepare for more senior matches.

The first Withy 2nd XV outing was back in November when they came back from a visit to Tiverton with an impressive four-try, 25-10 success under their belts.

Tomorrow's visitors, a more established 2nd XV outfit, play league rugby in the Devon Merit Table where they currently sit in third place having winning eight of their 11 matches this season. Their most recent outing was a 36-19 away success at Crediton 3rd XV.

In the Withy ranks for the game are no fewer than 11 of the current colts team so this should, be a very good test for them!

The game has a 2-30pm start time and the club hope that many regular 'Withy watchers' will turn out to support the home side.

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/WIT2vsTOP2 or via the Pitchero App