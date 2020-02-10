Advanced search

Withycombe set up back-to-back home games with Tamar Saracens in double bid

PUBLISHED: 16:23 10 February 2020

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Archant

Withycombe served up a compete team performance to defeat hosts Torrington 26-17 and win a place in the last four of the Devon Junior Cup.

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTISAction from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Torrington, who had bravely travelled to Raleigh Park for a league game earlier in the season and received an 86-7 trouncing, were much stronger for this cup encounter and Withy knew a bright start was needed.

They made one as prop Chris Gibbons powered his way through the home ranks prior to a 60-metre sprint to the line.

Torrington showed their quality with an immediate response and, five minutes into the game both teams had a converted try to their name with the score at 7-all.

The home side grew in confidence and a wind-assisted penalty sailed between the uprights to see them into a 10-7 lead.

Withy hit back and, after a period of being camped in the home half, a well-executed scrum ended with skipper Liam Cullen break the line and, when the move was halted, the ball was worked to second row Billy Sharland who powered over and the try was followed by a Glen Channing conversion that saw Withy into a 14-10 lead.

Forward power then came to the fore and the pack played its part to set up a chance that ended with Jimmy Holman crossing the whitewash and, when the half-time whistle was blown, Withy trooped off sporting a 19-10 advantage.

The first score of the second half saw Withy increase their lead with Joe Blyth charging down a clearing kick to ultimately score a try that was then converted to put the green and blacks into a 26-10 lead.

Torrington showed genuine character throughout and deserved to have what was the final say as they got the ball over the whitewash after a line-out close to the Withy five-metre line.

The match honours were undeniably with Withy who will now head into a semi-final at their Raleigh Park home with Tamar Saracens the opposition for a game to be played on Saturday, February 22.

Before the big cup tie it's back to Devon One action for title-chasing Withy when they host the same side they will face seven days after - Tamar Saracens. Kick-off at Raleigh Park on Saturday is 2.30pm.

Most Read

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

New fly-tipping powers in East Devon

Fly tipping in East Devon. Picture: LDRS

Exmouth trainee accountant recognised for exam success

Trainee accountant Sarah Balsdon and Exmouth Partner Ruskin Wilson. Picture :Thompson Jenner LLP

Dobrijevic debuts in dominant 4-0 Blues win

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s 4-0 win over Moors Youth in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

New fruit orchard planted at Exmouth chapel

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Most Read

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

New fly-tipping powers in East Devon

Fly tipping in East Devon. Picture: LDRS

Exmouth trainee accountant recognised for exam success

Trainee accountant Sarah Balsdon and Exmouth Partner Ruskin Wilson. Picture :Thompson Jenner LLP

Dobrijevic debuts in dominant 4-0 Blues win

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s 4-0 win over Moors Youth in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

New fruit orchard planted at Exmouth chapel

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers in fine form across a number of friendly matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Withers stars as Budleigh Salterton suffer derby defeat at Exmouth Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe set up back-to-back home games with Tamar Saracens in double bid

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Topsham St James moving into new home ahead of the 2020 Tolchards League campaign

Picture: Thinkstock

Woodbury pupils raise vital funds to help victims of Australian bush fires

Pupils at Woodbury School held a fundraiser to help those affected by the Austrlaia bush fires. Picture: Woodbury School
Drive 24