Withycombe set up back-to-back home games with Tamar Saracens in double bid

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe served up a compete team performance to defeat hosts Torrington 26-17 and win a place in the last four of the Devon Junior Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Torrington, who had bravely travelled to Raleigh Park for a league game earlier in the season and received an 86-7 trouncing, were much stronger for this cup encounter and Withy knew a bright start was needed.

They made one as prop Chris Gibbons powered his way through the home ranks prior to a 60-metre sprint to the line.

Torrington showed their quality with an immediate response and, five minutes into the game both teams had a converted try to their name with the score at 7-all.

The home side grew in confidence and a wind-assisted penalty sailed between the uprights to see them into a 10-7 lead.

Withy hit back and, after a period of being camped in the home half, a well-executed scrum ended with skipper Liam Cullen break the line and, when the move was halted, the ball was worked to second row Billy Sharland who powered over and the try was followed by a Glen Channing conversion that saw Withy into a 14-10 lead.

Forward power then came to the fore and the pack played its part to set up a chance that ended with Jimmy Holman crossing the whitewash and, when the half-time whistle was blown, Withy trooped off sporting a 19-10 advantage.

The first score of the second half saw Withy increase their lead with Joe Blyth charging down a clearing kick to ultimately score a try that was then converted to put the green and blacks into a 26-10 lead.

Torrington showed genuine character throughout and deserved to have what was the final say as they got the ball over the whitewash after a line-out close to the Withy five-metre line.

The match honours were undeniably with Withy who will now head into a semi-final at their Raleigh Park home with Tamar Saracens the opposition for a game to be played on Saturday, February 22.

Before the big cup tie it's back to Devon One action for title-chasing Withy when they host the same side they will face seven days after - Tamar Saracens. Kick-off at Raleigh Park on Saturday is 2.30pm.