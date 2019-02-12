Withycombe set for trip to Liskeard-Looe

Hands holding rugby ball (C) 2008 Thinkstock Images

Withycombe play the first of what are the last six games of their Tribute Cornwall and Devon campaign on Saturday (March 2) when they travel down to Liskeard-Looe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When the pair met at Raleigh Park back on November 3, the Cornish side bagged a narrow 20-17 success.

Of course, both teams have since gone on to have very different campaigns with Withy heading into this meeting sitting rock bottom and seemingly destined to finish there, whilst Liskeard-Looe are currently seventh in the table and can possibly improve that by just one more position between now and the final round of games that are set for Saturday, April 13.

Since the turn of the year, Liskeard-Looe have played three home games.

They beat Topsham 19-17 and then saw off Lanner 26-20, but they lost their last home game, beaten 12-10 by Honiton on February 9.

After this Saturday’s game Withy will have five more games to play. They travel to Penryn and Lanner and have home games against Topsham (March 9), Torquay Athletic (March 23) and their final home game of the season is set to be an April 6, Raleigh Park meeting with Pirates Amateurs.