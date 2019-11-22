Advanced search

Withycombe set for 'journey into the unknown'

PUBLISHED: 10:22 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 22 November 2019

Withy players in a huddle during their win over Torrington. Pictures ADAM CURTIS

Archant

Withycombe are in South Devon, Saturday action with a trip to Kingsteignton where they meet New Cross in round nine of the Tribute Devon One League campaign.

Withy head to the game with confidence high following a 14 try success last weekend at home to a depleted Torrington side.

With the score line at 67-0 at half-time, the decision was made to finish the game after an hour and the final score of 86-7 sees Withy still sporting a 100 per cent success rate.

New Cross currently sit eighth in the table and have won two games to date from seven outings and the last time they played saw them defeat Ilfracombe 22-10.

Withycombe will be meeting New Cross, who were formed as a club as recently as 2007, for the first time ever tomorrow and so its very much a 'journey into the unknown' for them,

Head coach Sam Williams says: "The boys will need to be ready tom expect a tough 80 minutes, but we will also need to go into the game without taking anything for granted."

He continued: "With a mixed week of training under our belt we managed to finish the week with smiles on faces, despite the cold and rain!

"Tonight we looked at refining some aspects of the game where we have identified room for improvement, but also looked at trying something new... Maybe we will get to see it on Saturday!

"We are looking to continue our good form and have refocused our attention on several processes, that will help us achieve positive outcomes.

"The team this week shows a few changes with Paddy Haddad returning from suspension and Sam Manning returning to the 1st XV for the first time since his return to the club.

"Competition for places continues to intensify and it is good to be able to look at new faces, allowing them to stake their claim, both with starts and joining the action from the bench."

The game at New Cross has a 2-30pm start and for Withy fans making the trip the pitch post code is TQ12 3PS with post match socialising done at the Royal British Legion Club (TQ12 3LH).

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/NEWvsWIT or via the Pitchero App.

The Withy 15 named for the game is: 1. Liam Cullen (c) 2. Sam Manning 3. Dave Thomson 4. Matthew Brambles 5. Mark Wilkinson 6. Neil Williams 7. Joe Blyth 8. Mike Richards 9. Will Hockin 10. George Toomey 11. Ben West 12. Rory Collings 13. Paddy Haddad 14. Sam Warren 15. Luke Davis 16. Chris Gibbons 17. Phil Sluman 18. Jack Fear 19. Callum Board-Lynch 20. Bryn Cresswell

