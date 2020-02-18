Withycombe set for double-header in Plymouth on Saturday

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe's scheduled Devon Junior Cup quarter-final at Tamar Saracens was washed out, a casualty of Storm Dennis and the tie will now be contested this Saturday (February 25) in Plymouth when the sides were already meeting in a Devon One League game.

Last Saturday's cancellation means this weekend's meeting will now be a double-header with a cup semi-final place and ,league points at stake.

So far this all-conquering season, Withy have claimed 15 wins from 15 games, albeit with two of them 'walkover' wins against opposition teams unable to field a XV.

Just as impressive as the 15 straight wins are, is the statistic that reads Withy have banked 74 out of a possible 75 league points this season.

Interestingly, given this coming Saturday's double-header, the only time in league game that Withy have not banked maximum points was when they beat Tamar Saracens 6-0 in the first meeting between the teams this term!

Speaking back in December, with the season having reached the halfway point, Withy head coach Sam Williams, said: " The character shown in each of these games bodes well and has allowed to control our own futures. We, as a section, have made efforts to develop the 'one-club' ethos and have enjoyed time alongside the women's, colts and mini and junior section, both on and off the pitch."

Withycombe's Adam Curtis says: "Sam [Williams] will still be feeling positive as he, along with the rest of the team, look forward to hopeful automatic promotion back to the Cornwall/Devon league. With seven games remaining the key to success will be maintaining good momentum and looking to continue to pick up bonus point wins wherever possible."