Withycombe’s wonderful 2019/20 season game-by-game - a preview of an invincible campaign

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9190 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The wonderful 2019/20 Withycombe season game-by-game

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9184 Picture: Terry Ife Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9184 Picture: Terry Ife

The Devon One season was launched with a September14 away game at Buckfastleigh Ramblers that Withy won 46-10. They scored eight tries on the opening day with Sam Warren (2), George Toomey (2), Jack Fear Rory Collings, Mike Richards and Ben Dawson the scorers, while Will Hockin slotted three conversions.

Game two was a home meeting against Old Technicians that was won 24-8. Before the game a minute’s silence was observed in memory of John Goldfinch who had passed away during the summer. In this game Withy scored four tries with Patrick Haddad, Eugene Badenhorst, Mike Richards and George Toomey the scorers while Haddad also slotted a brace of conversions.

September ended with a 70-7 mauling of hosts Dartmouth. Neil Williams led the try scoring honours with a hat-trick and there were two tries from George Toomey while Adam Morris, Matt Brambles, Rob Griffin and Tom Croal also crossed the white wash and Glen Channing tucked away all his nine conversion attempts.

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9160 Picture: Terry Ife Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9160 Picture: Terry Ife

October began with a walk/over home win over Plymouth Argaum. Next up was a close encounter at Exeter Saracens where Withy won 24-21 thanks to a late Jimmy Holman try. The other Withy try scorers in Exeter were Neil Williams, Mark Wilkinson and George Toomey. Will Hocking and Glen Channing each scored a conversion. The month ended with a narrow 6-0 home win over Tamar Saracens with Glen Channing’s brace of penalties seeing the side to a sixth win in as many outings.

November was launched with a walk/over cup tie win over Ilfracombe before back to the league and an 86-7 thrashing of Torrington - a game ended on the hour mark owing to the one-sided nature of the contest! Skipper Neil Williams led the way with four tries, both Rory Collings and Jimmy Holman ran in hat-tricks and there was a brace of tries from Luke Davis and others to cross the white wash were Jake Prophett O’Neil and George Toomey while Will Hockin tucked away six conversions and George Toomey slotted two.

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9097 Picture: Terry Ife Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9097 Picture: Terry Ife

November continued with an eight try, 52-12 victory at New Cross where the try scorers were Neil Williams (2), Pat Haddad (2), Matt Brambles, Sam Warren, Mike Richards and Liam Cullen while Glen Channing kicked four conversions and Will Hockin tucked away two. November ended with a 31-19 success at Ilfracombe where tries were scored by Ben Dawson (2), Pat Haddad, Ben West and George Toomey with Will Hockin converting three of the tries.

December saw Withy play twice starting with a home game against Totnes that saw them run in nine tries in a 53-14 success. Sam Warren (2), Liam Cullen, George Toomey, Callum Board-Lynch, Mark Wilkinson, Matt Brambles, Adam Morris and Jimmy Holman scored the tries while George Toomey slotted three conversions and Will Hocking tucked away one. The other December game saw Withy win 26-14 away at Old Plymothian and Mannamedian (OPMs) where Mike Richards scored a hat-trick of tries with two of them converted by Glen Channing.

The 2020 action was launched on January 4 with a 280-13 win at Old Technicians with Liam Cullen, Neil Williams, Rory Collings and Jimmy Holman each scoring a try while Glen Channing converted all four tries. There was then a walk/over league win over Dartmouth before the first month of the year was ended with a clean-sheet success as Plymouth Argaum were beaten 68-0. In this Raleigh Park mauling the try scoring honours were led by Luke Davies who crossed the visiting line four times and there were single tries scored by Ben West, Jack Fear, Ben Dawson, Joe Blyth, George Toomey and Neil Williams with Glen Channing scoring no fewer than nine conversions.

February began with a 62-8 Raleigh Park win over Exeter Saracens. Neil Williams scored his second four-try haul in a single match of the campaign and Mike Richards bagged a brace of tries with the other home players to cross the whitewash being Jake Prophett O’Neil, Sam Warren and Dave Thompson. Glen Channing tucked away five conversions. Next up in February was a Devon Junior Cup tie at Torrington that Withy won 26-17 with tries scored by Chris Gibbons, Ben Sharland, Jimmy Holman and Joe Blyth while Glen Channing scored three conversion. The penultimate game of February was also a double-header with the teams playing both for Devon One points and a place in the Devon Junior Cup final and it saw hosts Tamar Saracens beaten 26-7 with Neil Williams scoring a try double while Jake Prophett O’Neil and Will Cooper also scoring tries with young Cooper marking his senior XV debut with a try. Glen Channing scored three conversions. The final game of the month and indeed what would prove to be the final game of the season - thanks to Covid-19 - saw Withy defeat Ilfracombe 31-7 at Raleigh Park with tries scored by Ben Dawson (2), Pat Hadadd, Rory Collings and Mike Richards while Pat Haddad scored three conversions.