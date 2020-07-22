Advanced search

Withycombe running their annual awards over two weekends

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9166 Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe RFC are going to be staging their annual club awards over two weekends.

The senior men’s and colts team awards will take place on Saturday, August 1 and, seven days later, on Saturday, August 8, it will be the turn of the Withy ladies.

Each afternoon will follow the same structure with the awards being given in a relaxed afternoon on the patio and adjacent grassy area with plenty of appropriately distanced seating so that the club is able to adhere to all the current Coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

The club will be running a barbecue and the Raleigh Park clubhouse bar will be open.

The dress code is casual and the cost is £5 per person, with the fee also entitling the person to their first burger, or veggie burger, from the barbecue.

The club are keen to firm up numbers owing to the social distancing guidelines that are in place and ask anyone who plans to attend to let the club know either via the Withy RFC Facebook page or by email to graham.howells@withycombeugby.co.uk

