Withycombe run end 11 month wait for a win with eight try success at Crediton

Honiton rugby action Archant

Withycombe ended an 11 month wait for a victory when they ran in eight tries in an empathic pre-season success over a Crediton XV.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To be precise, the win came 11 months and 16 days after the previous Withy win and the Raleigh Park men are giving the impression, albeit in the pre-season programme, that the dark and disappointing days of last season are now 'a thing of the far past'!

Fresh from their encouraging display in the 31-21 defeat at Sidmouth, Withy made a bright start and, when an early scrum was awarded, the Withy forwards gave a sign of things to come this league season as they powered their way up the slope through a number of phases.

The opening score came 10 minutes into the contest with Jack Fear touching the ball down before a Glen Channing conversion bisected the posts.

Clearly stung by the visitors taking the lead, Crediton hit back, but the Withy defence was both organised and disciplined.

The second score came from a sweet passing move that ended with returning flanker Neil Williams providing the pass from which Jack Fear crossed again.

A healthy turnout of travelling support for Withy were celebrating again just before the break after a superb inside dummy from Glen Channing took the player-coach over the line and a third successful conversion saw Withy into the break with a 21-0 lead.

In the second half, Withy club captain Liam Cullen scoring the fourth Withy try before some excellent combination play involving new Aussie player, Rory Collings and club stalwart Matt Brambles, set up a 51st minute try for Max Dix that took Withy to 33 points. Once again the home side dug deep and hit back, but the Withy defence was equal to the best the home side could muster and the next score was another Withy one with two tries in quick succession from Sam Warren.

The final word was had by Collings who took a pass from Mike Richards before crossing for what will surely be the first of many tries for the Aussie.

A total of 21 players took part at some stage in a splendid 52-0 success after which head coach Sam Williams said: "That was certainly a most pleasing performance.

"I was very impressed by the impact made from the bench which speaks volumes for the strength in depth we have this season.

"We still have some basics to refine, and some complexity to add, however this was a great way to lead into a rest weekend with no game next Saturday before our first league game."

Withy players will have a day off this coming Saturday before kick starting their 2019/20 league campaign with a trip to South Devon on September 14 to take on Buckfastleigh Ramblers.