Withycombe RFC youngster enjoys a very special Saturday at Sandy Park.

PUBLISHED: 10:18 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 20 November 2019

Withy youngster Abi Parkes and players from the Withycombe and Excombe U15s and U18s enjoyed a special day at Sandy Park when they were part of the ladies rugby international between England and France. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC

Withy youngster Abi Parkes and players from the Withycombe and Excombe U15s and U18s enjoyed a special day at Sandy Park when they were part of the ladies rugby international between England and France. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC

Saturday proved to be a very special day for Withycombe RFC Under-9s player Abi Parkes for she was the official ball carrier at the England ladies versus France ladies rugby international at Sandy Park, the home of Exeter Chiefs.

Abi carried the match ball onto the Sandy Park turf ahead of kick-off after winning an online competition organised by the RFU.

What's more, the players of the Excombe (that's the combined Withycombe and Exmouth RFC girls) U15s and U18s were also on duty at Sandy Park to act as the flag bearers.

Once the ball-carrying and flag-waving duties were completed Abi and the older girls were introduced to a large crowd at Sandy Park by the match announcer before they then took their seats in the West Stand to enjoy the action in a thrilling game that England won 17-15, thanks to a last-minute Lydia Thompson try. After the game Abi and the U15 and U18 girls had the opportunity to meet the international stars.

