Withy trio play for Devon in Cornwall

PUBLISHED: 09:42 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 06 November 2019

Withycombe RFC trio (left to right), Tom Croal, Archie Symons and Ben Dawson who were in action for the Devon Under-18s Development XV in a match against Cornwall last Sunday. Picture: HUGH SYMONS

Withycombe RFC trio (left to right), Tom Croal, Archie Symons and Ben Dawson who were in action for the Devon Under-18s Development XV in a match against Cornwall last Sunday. Picture: HUGH SYMONS

Three members of the Withycombe colts section were in action for the Devon Under-18s Development XV in a match against Cornwall last Sunday, writes Adam Curtis.

Tom Croal, Archie Symons and Ben Dawson were selected following an assessment day held by the Devon RFU last month and the trio clearly impressed the coaches as the boys found themselves on the team sheet for Devon's first match of the season.

The game was played in Cornwall and it proved to be a tough encounter for the Devonians against a Cornish outfit that had already got a game under their belts already this season, whereas the Devon XV were together in competitive action for the first time.

The home side took a 14-0 lead, but Devon hit back with one of the Withy trio, Tom Croal, getting his name on the score sheet, crossing the whitewash to mark his Devon debut with a try.

There was one further Devon score, but it was the Cornish side that took the match honours with a final score of 21-12.

Each of the three Withy boys played a good game with some strong rugby skills on show.

They will now be hoping to remain in the side as the Devon coaches look towards building a team ahead of their first divisional game against Buckinghamshire at the end of the month.

● Read a preview of this Saturday's Withycombe 1st XV match at Ilfracombe from Friday at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

