Withycombe RFC offer up super support to the Exmouth Community Larder
PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 May 2020
Archant
Withycombe Rugby Club dug deep for the Exmouth Community Larder by asking members to donate anything they could to help the local community in this strangest of times.
The idea drew a superb response and, such was the support from the membership that over 1,000 items were delivered to the Community Larder last Friday.
It was an amazing effort from all involved with donations coming in from members of sections across the board at the club; seniors’, ladies, juniors and general non-playing members.
The idea was masterminded and run by the Withy Under-9s coach U9s Coach Richard Ralph who said “I’m delighted with the response, not only as it helps out our local community and neighbours, but as it also gave the club a real focus and helped fill the void that has been left with no rugby.”
Withycombe are looking at running another drive for the Larder next month as the need for the service grows.
