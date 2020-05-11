Advanced search

Withycombe RFC offer up super support to the Exmouth Community Larder

PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 May 2020

Withycombe RFC junior section coach Richard Ralph with one of the club's youngsters with some of the 1,000 items that Withy members donated to the Exmouth Community Larder. Picture WRFC

Withycombe RFC junior section coach Richard Ralph with one of the club's youngsters with some of the 1,000 items that Withy members donated to the Exmouth Community Larder. Picture WRFC

Withycombe Rugby Club dug deep for the Exmouth Community Larder by asking members to donate anything they could to help the local community in this strangest of times.

Richard Ralph by the van at Withycombe RFC that is full of food donated by club members and ready to be taken to the Exmouth Community Larder. Picture WRFC

The idea drew a superb response and, such was the support from the membership that over 1,000 items were delivered to the Community Larder last Friday.

It was an amazing effort from all involved with donations coming in from members of sections across the board at the club; seniors’, ladies, juniors and general non-playing members.

The idea was masterminded and run by the Withy Under-9s coach U9s Coach Richard Ralph who said “I’m delighted with the response, not only as it helps out our local community and neighbours, but as it also gave the club a real focus and helped fill the void that has been left with no rugby.”

Withycombe are looking at running another drive for the Larder next month as the need for the service grows.

