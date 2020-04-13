Advanced search

Withycombe RFC looking to recruit new players to their U14 and U15 teams for the 2020/21 season

PUBLISHED: 08:59 13 April 2020

A poster to support the Withycombe RFC junior player recruitment scheme. Picture: WRFC

Withycombe RFC are launching a recruiting drive to find new players for next season’s Under-14 and Under-15 teams.

Withy are a superbly run club that fields two senior XVs, a ladies’ XV, a Colts XV and a number of junior teams across various age groups.

Two age groups that they are particularly keen to recruit for are the Under-14s and Under-15s.

The club train at their Raleigh Park home in Withycombe, Exmouth and they also have use of the splendid facilities at Bicton College.

It’s not ‘just rugby’ that’s on offer for the club also has an excellent social side to its being.

To find out more about joining the junior teams at Withy, and in particular with regard to the Under-14s and Under-15s, contact Mark Long on 07824 318030 or by email; mark.long@withycomberugby.co.uk

