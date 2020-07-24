Withycombe RFC ladies seeking to recruit new players

Rugby ball. Archant

Withycombe RFC ladies section are looking for more players to join them.

The team embraces all ages (17 is the youngest a player can be) – and abilities – indeed, there are plenty of current players in the team who had had no previous experience of the sport prior to turning up for a training session and the fact they are still attending, many years on, speaks volumes for the enjoyment they get from the sport.

Amy Horler is the person to contact with regard to the Withy ladies and she said: “Anyone is welcome to join, regardless of experience.

“Some people have come to us with previous experience and some have never played rugby before.

“There’s no bar on age either. Currently our youngest player is 18 and we have a number of ladies well into their 40s and one or two 50-year-olds still playing.

“Age isn’t a barrier. We are a very friendly and family orientated club so families are welcome. Lots of the players have children and they often come to watch and support.”

With regard to the standard of competition the team plays in, and indeed the make-up of the team and coaching staff, Amy added: “ We were in the South West Two League last season and, while the coming season’s fixtures are yet to be released, we expect to be playing at the same level this time round.

“Our captain is Molly Tregedeon and our coaches are George Toomey and Doug Wibberley.

“I am the recruitment manager. We are not looking for any specific playing positions so it’s very much the case of ‘come along and give it a go’.

“Our regular training is held on Wednesday evenings during the season. However, right now we are not able to do any training owing to the ongoing Cornonavirus pandemic.

“But we are running rugby fitness sessions on a Saturday morning at 10am and 11am at the rugby club which can be found at Raleigh Park, Withycombe.”

Amy Horler can be contacted on 07542 548699.