Withycombe RFC hosting a World Cup Final breakfast

PUBLISHED: 08:15 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 01 November 2019

Withycombe RFCs Rugby World Cup Final breakfast poster. Picture ARCHANT

Withycombe RFCs Rugby World Cup Final breakfast poster. Picture ARCHANT

Like almost every other rugby club the length and breadth of England, Withycombe RFC are showing the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa this Saturday (November 2).

The Withy clubhouse at their Raleigh Park home will have on offer a free bacon roll for all members to enjoy when they purchase their first drink.

What's more, the famous Withy breakfast roll will also be readily available for those with a good morning appetite!

Saturday morning's game in Japan kicks-off at 9am (UK time).

