Withycombe RFC head coach Sam Williams on the season so far…

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2780. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Withycombe have enjoyed a superb first half of their league season and return to action on January 4, looking to kick-on towards securing a swift return to the Tribute Devon and Cornwall League.

The Withycombe Under-9s clap the senior XV onto the Raleigh Park pitch ahead of their Devon One meeting with Totnes. Picture ADAM CURTIS The Withycombe Under-9s clap the senior XV onto the Raleigh Park pitch ahead of their Devon One meeting with Totnes. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Withy head coach Sam Williams has been speaking about the season so far.

He says: "What a year it has been for the 1st XV. The end of the 2018-19 saw us relegated from the Devon and Cornwall, despite battling hard against the odds with very limited playing numbers.

"During the summer we regrouped, managed to get a good number of players back to the club, some from injury and some from spells with other clubs."

"I must say that even during the dark days towards the end of last season, I had already decided to adopt an approach that would see us emphasise and grow a feeling of mutual and external respect within the group, and I am so pleased to say that all the new members have really bought into that way of thinking and indeed, added something to it and I do like to think that is currently showing both on, and off, the pitch."

Action from the Withycombe win at New Cross. Picture: JIM DAVIS Action from the Withycombe win at New Cross. Picture: JIM DAVIS

He continued: "On the pitch it is clear that results have gone well, with 11 wins from 11 and sitting top of the Devon One table, but, for me, much more important than the actual results has been how we have managed to get where we have. The comeback wins against Exeter Saracens, Ilfracombe and, most recently, the win at OPMs, underlines the strength of character and resolve we have in our ranks and it is qualities like that that has enabled us to be masters of out own destiny."

"We, as a section have made efforts to develop the one club ethos and have enjoyed time alongside the women's team, the colts and both the junior and mini sections of the club, both on, and off the pitch.

"Our recent warm-up with the Under-9s followed by them providing us a tunnel to run through was a real highlight.

"In addition, work is underway to continue the integration of the colts into the senior side, with training aligned on a Thursday and several second year lads making the step up.

"This has allowed us to have squads of 20 for each game, and will help the movement of players next year.

"Finally we move to this year's Boxing Day game. Many of the colts featured, alongside a huge number of regular senior players and some special guests.

"The game had a real club and family feel and saw Dads, brothers and sons play together and against each other.

"With almost 60 players involved it is a further confirmation of the position big the club at this time and hopefully points to an exciting 2020.

"I hope all club members and friends had a great Christmas, and have a happy new year and look forward to seeing so many of you in 2020."