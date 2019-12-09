Withycombe rack up another half century of points and register 10th straight Devon One success

Withycombe powered to another half century haul of points and made it 10 wins from 10 Devon One outings with a 53-14 victory against Totnes.

The Withycombe Under-9s clap the senior XV onto the Raleigh Park pitch ahead of their Devon One meeting with Totnes.

There was a nice touch ahead of the contest with the Withy Under-9s applauding the teams onto the pitch ahead of the final Raleigh Park league game of 2019.

As is the norm this term, Withy made a confident start and enjoyed the greater share of the opening phases. A penalty kick to touch saw the ensuing line-out won, but the ball was knocked-on in the charge forward. However, from the clearing kick, Withy again took the ball forward and club captain Liam Cullen broke away from a maul to cross the whitewash under the posts. Will Hockin sent the conversion over and Withy held a 7-0 lead.

Totnes hit back and enjoyed a period of possession, but the ball was seized back by Withy from just outside the home 22 and, went it was shipped swiftly to the wing where it was taken on by Sam Warren who showed a clean set of heels as he ran clear to score in the corner.

Again the Totnes response was positive and their left winger Aaron Meakin bore down on the Withy try line only to be bundled into touch by a superb last-ditch tackle.

The line-out was won and the home side were quickly back on the front foot. A kick from fly-half George Toomey was taken on by Sam Warren and ultimately passed inside to Bryn Cresswell who was supported well by George Toomey and it was the latter who carried the ball over the line for the third home try. A battling Totnes scored when a quickly taken tap penalty led to a Jamie Mitchlemore try and the Totnes fly-half slotted the conversion and, just past the half hour mark, the score was 17-7 to Withycombe.

In the remaining first half time, Callum Board-Lynch went over in the corner before an excellent run from Mark Wilkinson took him threw three challenges and over the line and another Toomey conversion ended the scoring and Withy trooped off at the interval with a 29-7 lead.

Three minutes into the second half, a fine run from Jake Cornish led to Matt Brambles crossing for the sixth home try. Totnes hit back, but the Withy defence held firm and the next score came on the hour mark when Paddy Haddad resisted a tackle to move the ball to Adam Morris and he crossed in the clubhouse corner. Soon after Totnes scored their second try with flanker Dave Shinner the scorer and a Mitchlemore conversion saw the visitors to 14 points on the score board.

Withy were soon back in charge and another strong wing run from Sam Warren took him over in the corner. In the closing stages Jimmy Holman ensured their was a polished finish to proceedings as he weaved his way through challenges and past opposition players to score and another Toomey conversion rounded off the scoring.

This Saturday (December 14), Withy play their final league game of the year with a visit to Plymouth where they will meet fourth placed OPMs (2.30pm).