Withycombe power to huge Devon One win over a spirited Torrington

PUBLISHED: 14:46 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 18 November 2019

Action from the Withycombe win over Torrington. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Withycombe powered their way to no fewer than 14 tries as they brushed aside the challenge of a spirited Torrington, beating the North Devon men 86-7 in a one-sided contest at Raleigh Park that was brought to a premature end on 60 minutes.

Credit must be afforded to Torrington who fulfilled the fixture despite travelling with just 13 players.

It took just a couple of minutes before the first points were posted on the Raleigh Park score board with full-back Luke Davies crossing in the corner.

Just two minutes later Rory Collings threw a superb 'dummy pass' before bagging the first of his hat-trick of tries.

Torrington's woes deepened when they were reduced to 12 players through injury and it was not long before try number three arrived with Jimmy Holman scoring in the clubhouse corner.

George Toomey tucked over the conversion and, with less than 15 minutes played, Withy were holding a 24-0 lead.

Toomey scored the next try before a second from Collings and, as the first quarter came to an end a collective decision was made to 'loan' the visitors three players to even up the numbers. Neil Williams crossed the whitewash next before Collings crossed again for the Aussie to resister a hat-trick of tries inside 25 minutes!

Holman and Davis both bagged their second tries of the game before some terrific footwork from George Toomey set Williams free to complete the first half scoring and, when the whistle blew moments later, Withy trooped off at the break with a 67-0 lead.

Early in the second half Williams completed his treble of tries. Torrington were then rewarded for their sterling collective effort with a consolation try before, at the other end of the pitch, Williams trundled over for his fourth try and the final score of the game came from the boot of Will Hockin with a successful conversion. Withycombe are in action this Saturday (November 23) when they travel to South Devon to play New Cross in round nine of the Devon One campaign where they will be looking for an eighth straight success. Kick-off at Five Lanes Field in Kingsteignton is 2.30pm.

