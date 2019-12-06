Withycombe plotting to make it 'a perfect ten' when they host Totnes on Saturday

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2780. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Withycombe are in home action this Saturday (December 7) when they entertain Totnes on matchday 10 of the Tribute Devon One campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Withy have seen off all opposition so far this season and go into the Totnes game looking to make it 10 straight wins (they have won all eight of the matches they have played and also had a 'walk-over' win in the run), hence this latest fixture offering the opportunity for Withy to extend their perfect league record into double figures.

Last Saturday, for the second successive matchday, Withy which saw all the points scored at one end of the pitch as they defeated hosts Ilfracombe 31-19, this after the sides were locked at 19-all at the break. At the end of the match at Ilfracombe, Withy head coach Sam Williams praised the depth in the Withy squad.

Saturday's visitors, Totnes, are seventh in the Devon One table having won four, drawn one and lost four of their opening nine fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 21-15 victory over Plymouth-based side Old Technicians.

Withycombe and Totnes have not met for some time and so, once again, there's an element of 'the unknown' about the contest. Withy club secretary, Dave Josey, in his regular feature of 'From the touchline' on the clubs excellent website, says: "Totnes will give us plenty to think about and we will need to be on our game if we are to gain a win..."

Speaking ahead of the game, Withy head coach Sam Williams says: "We return 'home' for what feels like the first time for ages this weekend having avoided upset after a tricky trip to Ilfracombe. Although there are again quite a few changes this week, the squad is again picked from players who are comfortable with the systems in place and I am hopeful that we will see a more coherent display this weekend.

Totnes have had a really mixed bag of results but as always we approach the game with respect for them, but with more focus on pushing ourselves and creating a performance that is tough to play against.

Here's hoping the weather stays and we can get our attacking game going, and that we also draw another great home crowd. The supporters have played a big part in our season so far and long may that continue."

Tomorrow's game has a 3pm kick-off and for those who cannot be there you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/WITvsTOT or via the Pitchero App.