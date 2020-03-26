Who is your Withycombe player of the season?

$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

PUBLISHED: 10:07 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 26 March 2020

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9106 Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9106 Picture: Terry Ife

It has been quite a season for Withycombe and they are top of the Tribute Devon One table as it stands having won all 17 games they have played.

They are well out in front in terms of points scored and they have Neil Williams to thank for that as he has scored a try on 18 occasions.

George Toomey and Mike Richards have also reached double digits for the season and are both on 10.

Glenn Channing was particularly deadly with his spot kicks having converted 47 times and scored two penalties.

At the other end, they have kept a tight ship and only conceded 147 points, which is the lowest in the league and 29 fewer than second-placed Tamar Saracens.

So which player stood out for you? Vote in our poll to crown your Withycombe player of the season.

You can read more about Withycombe’s incredible season here

