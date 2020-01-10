Advanced search

Withycombe opposition 'cry off' for the second time this season

PUBLISHED: 11:27 10 January 2020

Action from the festive match at Raleigh Park between a Withycombe XV and the Presidents XV. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Action from the festive match at Raleigh Park between a Withycombe XV and the Presidents XV. Picture ADAM CURTIS

The power of the Withycombe Devon One season has once again taken the spotlight as, for the second time this league campaign, their scheduled opponents have 'cried off' unable to raise a team and so tomorrow's (Saturday) league game at home to Dartmouth is now off.

It means a second 'walk-over' win this league term for Withy who will now be shown in the next set of league tables as having played 13 and won 13 - albeit with two of the matches 'walkover' wins.

It is, of course, disappointment all round for Withy who not only lose an afternoon of action, but also the income they will have generated from another good afternoon at Raleigh Park in term of folk watching, and enjoying the post match hospitality in the clubhouse bar!

However, there is some Saturday action off the Raleigh Park with the clubhouse being open for the screening on the club TVs of the Champion's Cup matches.

There is Saturday action for the Withy Colts who travel to Crediton (2pm) for a friendly fixture and also on Sunday, there is away action for the Withy ladies who travel to Totnes Bluebirds for a league encounter.

Next up for the all-conquering Withy 1st XV is a Saturday, January 18, Raleigh Park meeting with Plymouth Argaum who, ironically, were the other side to hand Withy a league 'walkover' this season.

