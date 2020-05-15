Withycombe make sure the junior stars of the season are honoured
PUBLISHED: 10:32 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 15 May 2020
The 2019/20 season was ended some time ago owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.
With such a sudden ending to the campaign and the subsequent lockdown restrictions, it meant no end of season awards could be held.
Withycombe who have a large, and thriving junior section, were determined that the youngsters would not miss out and so the Raleigh Park club held a virtual awards ceremony for each age group.
The Withy junior section coaches were asked to put together video presentations to highlight their age groups and announce the winners of each award with their age groups. These were then released across each night to make it a week of ‘announcements’ for the various age groups.
The club are looking to host a celebration party for all when we can safely return and be together as a club, the award winners will then receive their physical trophies, medals etc.
Here then, are the Withycombe RFC junior awards winners for the 2019/20 season
Under 6s
Each child to receive a medal for participating in a brilliant season and enjoying all aspects of their rugby.
Under-7s
Coaches Player - Reece Hill; Most Improved Player - Harry Partridge; Players Player - Oliver Marsh.
Under-8s
Coaches Player - Alfie Longbottom; Most Improved Player - Marley Hurst; Players Player - Finley Bowman
Under-9s
Coaches Player - Abi Parkes/Bobby Ralph; Most Improved Player - Harry Winks; Players Player - John Creese
Under-10s
Coaches Player - Dan Brown; Most Improved Player - Charlie Cooling; Players Player - Ollie Cowling
Under-11s
Coaches Player - Elliot Bright; Most Improved Player - Josh Hughes; Players Player - Ben Vines
Under-12s
Coaches Player - Jake McCormack; Most Improved Player - Sonny Farr; Players Player - Elliot Morgan
Under-13s
Coaches Player - Ryan Harris-Cotton; Most Improved Player - Luke Parkes; Players Player - Harry Walker
Under-14s
Coaches Player - Adam Watts; Most Improved Player - Rhys Bond; Players Player - Andy Maier/Jack McBryan
The John Goldfinch Trophy, awarded to the individual or individuals showing values and spirit of Rugby - Kieran Long and Callum Tose.
Congratulations to all those award winners and very well done to everyone involved with Withycombe Juniors on what was an outstanding season.
This article is supported by some Withy Junior teams of recent season.
