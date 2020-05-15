Withycombe make sure the junior stars of the season are honoured

Withycombe Under-14 action during the 2019/20 season that was cut short owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

The 2019/20 season was ended some time ago owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Withycombe Under-16s at their awards evening held at the club's Raleigh Park home.

With such a sudden ending to the campaign and the subsequent lockdown restrictions, it meant no end of season awards could be held.

Withycombe who have a large, and thriving junior section, were determined that the youngsters would not miss out and so the Raleigh Park club held a virtual awards ceremony for each age group.

The Withy junior section coaches were asked to put together video presentations to highlight their age groups and announce the winners of each award with their age groups. These were then released across each night to make it a week of ‘announcements’ for the various age groups.

The club are looking to host a celebration party for all when we can safely return and be together as a club, the award winners will then receive their physical trophies, medals etc.

The Withycombe RFC U6s team with coaches and Tom Johnson.

Here then, are the Withycombe RFC junior awards winners for the 2019/20 season

Under 6s

Each child to receive a medal for participating in a brilliant season and enjoying all aspects of their rugby.

The Withycombe RFC Under-14s, 15s and 16s line up together for an end of season group photograph.

Under-7s

Coaches Player - Reece Hill; Most Improved Player - Harry Partridge; Players Player - Oliver Marsh.

Withycombe RFC Under-11 plauyers and coaches with Exeter Chiefs player Ian Whitten.

Under-8s

Coaches Player - Alfie Longbottom; Most Improved Player - Marley Hurst; Players Player - Finley Bowman

Under-9s

Withycombe RFC U9s with Poppy Leach and Ian Whitten.

Coaches Player - Abi Parkes/Bobby Ralph; Most Improved Player - Harry Winks; Players Player - John Creese

Under-10s

Coaches Player - Dan Brown; Most Improved Player - Charlie Cooling; Players Player - Ollie Cowling

Under-11s

Coaches Player - Elliot Bright; Most Improved Player - Josh Hughes; Players Player - Ben Vines

Under-12s

Coaches Player - Jake McCormack; Most Improved Player - Sonny Farr; Players Player - Elliot Morgan

Under-13s

Coaches Player - Ryan Harris-Cotton; Most Improved Player - Luke Parkes; Players Player - Harry Walker

Under-14s

Coaches Player - Adam Watts; Most Improved Player - Rhys Bond; Players Player - Andy Maier/Jack McBryan

The John Goldfinch Trophy, awarded to the individual or individuals showing values and spirit of Rugby - Kieran Long and Callum Tose.

Congratulations to all those award winners and very well done to everyone involved with Withycombe Juniors on what was an outstanding season.

