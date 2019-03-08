Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Withycombe make flying start to new league term with eight try away triumph

PUBLISHED: 12:40 15 September 2019

Action from the Withcycombe win at Buckfastleigh. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Action from the Withcycombe win at Buckfastleigh. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Archant

Withycombe made a superb start to what they hope will be a short stay as a Devon One side, winning 46-10 at Buckfastleigh.

The home team, who finished third at this level last season, had no answer to the pace and power of Withy.

From the first whistle Withy moved slickly into multi-phase rugby, keeping possession well and they struck in the very first minute with a Jack Fear try.

From the restart Withy again took control and powered their way forward only for prop Billy Sharland to be held up just short of the line.

However, when the ball was spun out to Rory Collings, the Aussie went over for his first Withy try in league rugby and, just five minutes in, Withy led 10-0.

Six minutes later the Withy forwards showed their collective strength and, after a dominant move Mike Richards crossed for try number three.

Soon after the bonus point was secured as Sam Warren went over and even a late score for the home side could not dampen the mood amongst a large contingent of travelling Withy faithful with their side 22-5 up at the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Withy the dominant force and, after good initial work from Sharland and Neil Williams, the ball found Warren who showed the hosts a clean set of heels as he dashed to the line.

Ben Dawson then did similar, weaving his way through the home lines to score the sixth Withy try and Will Hockin slotted the conversion.

A minute later George Toomey crossed for the seventh Withy try.

The home side hit back to claim a second try, but Withy were not to be denied an eight try of their own and it came in the final play of the contest when more forward power the ball was taken over the line by a diving Toomey.

Hockin again rifled the conversion between the uprights and, when the whistle blew shortly afterwards, Withycombe players and supporters were able to celebrate a first league win on over a year.

On Saturday Withy welcome Plymouth-based Old Technicians to Raleigh Park (3pm).

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

DJ duo’s joy as debut music video viewed by thousands in 48 hours

J4cked have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

DJ duo’s joy as debut music video viewed by thousands in 48 hours

J4cked have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brind nets hat-trick as Exmouth United UI14s see off Honiton Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe make flying start to new league term with eight try away triumph

Action from the Withcycombe win at Buckfastleigh. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Otterton Mill scoops Taste of the West gold

Otterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9236. Picture: Terry Ife

Damson ice cream – a great way to add colour to your dessert

Damson ice cream

Rickard and High net doubles as Exmouth Town win FA Vase tie at Cadbury Heath

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists