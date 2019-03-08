Withycombe make flying start to new league term with eight try away triumph

Action from the Withcycombe win at Buckfastleigh. Picture: ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe made a superb start to what they hope will be a short stay as a Devon One side, winning 46-10 at Buckfastleigh.

The home team, who finished third at this level last season, had no answer to the pace and power of Withy.

From the first whistle Withy moved slickly into multi-phase rugby, keeping possession well and they struck in the very first minute with a Jack Fear try.

From the restart Withy again took control and powered their way forward only for prop Billy Sharland to be held up just short of the line.

However, when the ball was spun out to Rory Collings, the Aussie went over for his first Withy try in league rugby and, just five minutes in, Withy led 10-0.

Six minutes later the Withy forwards showed their collective strength and, after a dominant move Mike Richards crossed for try number three.

Soon after the bonus point was secured as Sam Warren went over and even a late score for the home side could not dampen the mood amongst a large contingent of travelling Withy faithful with their side 22-5 up at the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Withy the dominant force and, after good initial work from Sharland and Neil Williams, the ball found Warren who showed the hosts a clean set of heels as he dashed to the line.

Ben Dawson then did similar, weaving his way through the home lines to score the sixth Withy try and Will Hockin slotted the conversion.

A minute later George Toomey crossed for the seventh Withy try.

The home side hit back to claim a second try, but Withy were not to be denied an eight try of their own and it came in the final play of the contest when more forward power the ball was taken over the line by a diving Toomey.

Hockin again rifled the conversion between the uprights and, when the whistle blew shortly afterwards, Withycombe players and supporters were able to celebrate a first league win on over a year.

On Saturday Withy welcome Plymouth-based Old Technicians to Raleigh Park (3pm).