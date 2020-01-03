Withycombe looking to start 2020 with 12th straight league win on visit to Plymouth

Action from the Withycombe win over Totnes. Picture: ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe launch their 2020 action tomorrow (Saturday) by starting the second half of their 2019/20 Tribute Devon One campaign with a trip to Plymouth to play Old Technicians.

Withy go into the game sitting on what is currently a magnificent 100 pre cent record in the league this season. Since matchday one in September, the 'Green and Blacks' have played 11 and won 11 (albeit one of those games being a walkover win).

Withy ended 2019 with another superb second half display in their game at OPMs where they scored four tries in the final 25 minutes to make it 11 successive wins to head into the festive break as clear leaders of the division, 10 points ahead of the rest!

The first opposition of the New Year sit eighth in the table having won three of their first 10 games; losing six and sharing the spoils in one.

Their last game was a 50-7 pre-Christmas success over New Cross, a game in which they were significantly strengthened with the return of several key players from injuries and overseas exercises with the military.

Withy entertained Old Technicians at Raleigh Park in September when tries from Paddy Haddad, George Toomey, Eugene Badenhorst and Mike Richards saw them to a 24-8 success.

Speaking ahead of the game and after the previous nights training session, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: "Here we are crashing into 2020 with a tough trip down to Plymouth to face Old Techs in a game that is sure to refocus us after a well earned festive break.

"If last night's training is anything to go by our attacking game is in a good place, and we will look to challenge our opponents at multiple opportunities.

"Defensive work does remain a focus and whilst come-from-behind victories provide lots of satisfaction I will be happy to avoid them in the second half of the season."

He continued: "Selection sees a few changes with Callum Board-Lynch bringing his energy into the engine room and Jacob Cornish in to provide a physical threat out wide.

"There is also the welcome addition of Jack 'Polar Bear' Sharland into the match day 20 who is sure to add a significant amount of go forward off the bench.

"Fingers crossed that the weather stays relatively dry and both sides can play some rugby and we look to get 2020 off to a positive start."

The game in Plymouth kicks off at 2.30pm and the post code of the ground in Weston Mill, Plymouth, is PL2 2EL.

As is always the case for Withy matches, for folk who are unable to get to the game you can follow the team online at http://bit.ly/OLDvsWIT or via the Pitchero App.

The Withy side in action at Old Technicians is:

1, C Gibbons; 2, L Cullen (c) 3; M Cooke 4, C Board-Lynch; 5, B Sharland 6; N Williams; 7 J Blyth; 8, M Richards; 9, W Hockin; 10, G Channing; 11, J Cornish; 12, R Collings; 13, P Haddad; 14, S Warren; 15, L Davis: Reps 16, D Thompson; 17, J Sharland, 18, M Wilkinson; 19, J Holman; 20, B West