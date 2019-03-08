Withycombe looking for fifth straight success on visit to Exeter Saracens

Action from the Withycombe Devon One win over Old Technicians. Picture ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe are in relatively local action this Saturday (October 19) when they make the short trip into Exeter to meet Exeter Saracens.

It's matchday five of the 2019/20 Tribute Devon One league campaign and Withy head to the Exhibition Field sitting top of the table with four wins from four to dat.

Given that their last league game was a walk/over win when Plymouth Argaum were unable to fulfil the fixture at Raleigh Park and last Saturday's (October 12) Devon Cup tie against Ilfracombe was postponed owing to the weather, Withy will be itching to see some action this Saturday!

Saracens sit third in the table with three wins out of four games, most recently with a 27-21 victory away from home against Totnes last weekend.

It has been three years since the Withies last played Sarries in the league with the Exetereter-based side dropping out of the Cornwall & Devon league at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Those statisticians with a good memory will remember this particular season with a rather soggy spring declining the sides a second meeting of the season. The first match between the two in September finished 45-7 to the Withies, however with the games in hand building up with the rain, there was a mutual decision to not hold the return fixture.

Speaking ahead of the game, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: "After an enforced two-week break with no rugby we are very much looking forward to getting things back on track, "Despite their loss to Dartmouth, Sarries have been very much the form team in the league with some impressive results and whilst we are definitely respectful of their potential, this week has been all about focusing in and refining what where about in the hope that we can put in an 80-minute performance."

He continued: "Numbers of players continue to increase week on week with faces both new and old returning to training making selection more challenging on a weekly basis and we hope to have a full squad to choose from again this weekend"

Indeed, numbers are improving at Raleigh Park to such a degree that there is now a move to play some 2nd XV matches and it is hoped games can be set ip in the coming weeks."

Williams says: "I would very much encourage anybody looking to play rugby at a social level to get hold of me if they wanted to be involved in these games."

He rounded things off saying: "I hope we are able to take a good number of supporters to Exeter with us. It will be a tough game for sure and the support we are getting really is appreciated and certainly does make a difference. Hopefully we shall reward their support at Exhibition Fields with a positive performance."

The match kicks-off at 3pm and, for those travelling under their own steam to the game the post code is EX4 8NT.

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/EXSvsWIT or via the Pitchero App.