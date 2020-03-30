Withycombe ladies wrap up a season of ‘mixed’ results

Withycombe ladies were one of the few rugby teams in the area to be able to complete their 2019/20 season before the coronavirus wreaked havoc and brought things to a premature end.

The campaign proved to be something of a ‘mixed’ one as the ladies won six games and lost 11.

In the games that they played they scored a total of 28 tries, nine of which were converted.

At the other end of the pitch, the Withy ladies shipped 140 points.

Team manager Amy Gillard, who was supported through the campaign by Adam Curtis, says: “Despite having some selection issues over the season, the ladies have stuck together and worked hard to earn their sixth placed final league position. “This year’s co-captains, Carol Glover and Molly Tregedeon, have worked well together alongside myself and our coaches Doug Wibberley and George Toomey with the result being that we have fostered a fun and friendly team atmosphere for the ladies to play their rugby.

“This atmosphere has helped the team grow from 14 members at the start of the season to an impressive 36 ladies come the end of the campaign!”

Amy continued: “Each one of the squad can be very pleased with their performance this season and they have certainly earned the post-match Prosecco, which has been generously supplied each week by loyal supporters Chris and Shelley Goldfinch each week.

“Special mentions go out to Bridget Culver, Sian Williams and Dee Travers for coming out of retirement to support the team to fulfil some fixtures and to KC Williams for bagging a rather impressive 14 tries over the campaign.”