Withycombe ladies well beaten at Minehead

KC Williams on her way to scoring the Withy try in the defeat at Minehead Barbarians. Picture WRFC Archant

Withycombe ladies battled throughout their tough game at Minehead Barbarians, but ultimately succumbed to a 63-5 defeat.

Fielding three players making their maiden starts in the 15-a-side game, and with two forwards playing in the backline, Withy ladies went into the contest looking to gain match fitness and put into practice training ground moves.

The forwards worked well as a group with Tanya Pugsley, Terrianne Densham, Molly Tregedeon and Carol Glover all making good carries and they got terrific support throughout from Carys Flain, Emma Patch, Amy Horler and forward of the match Leah Delling.

When in possession, Withy looked impressive and, when the backs had space, they were able to make inroads into the Minehead line.

In defence it was hard as Minehead attacked at pace and were able to call upon a full bench while Withy were restricted in that department as they had a bare 15 players on duty!

KC Williams put in some great last-ditch tackles along with Jen Bremmer, Harley Paver and Amy Gillard. Katie Down was a terrier at scrum half and she helped to set up the Withy try.

A wheeled scrum presented Withies with messy ball, but Down collected well and fed Bridget Culver who changed the angle of attack and created space for Williams to race around the covering defence and score.

However, the 'champagne moment' of the contest was undoubtedly a crunching tackle made by Back of the Match, Dee Travers who came through the ruck to take 'opponent and ball' and drive them five metres backwards before dumping them on the floor!

Her shift was indeed a stellar performance that belied her years and showed what can be done with determination and commitment.

There is now a few weeks to continue the training ground work before a friendly against Teignmouth on 'Super Saturday' which is of course October 5, the day that Withy RFC celebrate their very own Oktoberfest to which all supporters will be made most welcome.