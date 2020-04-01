Withycombe junior section has enjoyed another campaign of fun – and successful rugby

Withycombe juniors have had another terrific season of development and growth.

With the 2019/20 campaign brought to a premature end by the Covid-19 crisis, it’s a good opportunity to reflect on the past season the club’s Mark Long who says: “The junior season for all teams at Withycombe has, to say the least, been a strange and disruptive one.

“However there has been one constant during these often wet and windy months, and that has been the excellence, desire and enthusiasm shown by the Withycombe junior section.

“September saw all return buoyed by a rest and raring to go. We had a right royal mix from first time youngsters in the Under-6 age group to seasoned campaigners in the older age groups and the teams got off to a flyer!”

He continued: “The early outings saw great performances from all age groups. There were terrific cup wins for the Under-14s and the Under-16s who both showed form that would see them make the latter stages of their respective cup competitions before both bowed out in semi-final matches.

“Our age groups have all welcomed new players, demonstrated best perhaps by the Under-13 section who saw no fewer than four players join from another club no longer able to field a team in their age group which underlined just how much the ‘rugby family’ is alive and kicking!”

Mark added: “Success has been gained on the field across the ages, the real measure of this being the fact that players return each week with smiles on their faces.

“Results also help in this and Withycombe has become a name associated with playing in the right spirit, following the rugby values and allowing the players to play a free-flowing expansive style.

“This freedom to play and develop has led to individual honours for some players with Under-16 players Charlie Passmore and Jack Ballett being selected for both Devon and the Exeter Chiefs Academy.

“Achievements have not been limited to playing as the juniors have also been getting involved in the YMO (Young Match Official) program.

“Callum Tose and Kieran Long backing this up by officiating at Chiefs Academy games and junior fixtures on a regular basis.

“Withycombe’s youngest players from Under-6 age group to the Under-12s were also the only teams locally to have enjoyed a tour this year as they made the trip to Weymouth and Portland RFC for a great weekend of rugby and socialising.

“To continue our growth and success Withycombe are recruiting across all age groups and will welcome all who wish to come along.

“Whether this be those trying for the first time to those more experienced looking to develop, play and enjoy their rugby in a nurturing, happy and successful environment.

“For more details please call Lisa Long on 07876 553350.”

Mark concluded things with a round of thanks.

He said: “Last, but certainly not least I’d like to say a massive thank you to all our coaches and players whose commitment has been, and always is, superb. You make it all worthwhile.”

He added with a timely: “Take care, stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all once the present coronavirus situation clears up and we can all get back to enjoying some rugby.”