Withycombe in the 2020/21 season – How far will they travel in pursuit of league glory?

PUBLISHED: 09:19 08 June 2020

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

Withycombe will undertake 13 away trips in their 2020/21 Devon and Cornwall campaign covering a total of 1,622 miles, spending 32 hours and 54 minutes ‘on the road’.

The longest trip that the ‘Green and Blacks’ will make will be the 244-mile round-trip to Penzance to meet Pirates Amateurs.

Withy face three round trips in excess of 200 miles with the other two being to Hayle (224) and Veor, based at Camborne in Cornwall (218).

The shortest trip for Withy is going to be the short hop of six miles to Topsham and they also have short trips to Cullompton (21), Torquay Athletic (29) and North Tawton (34).

The full list of Withy trips from longest to shortest with the round-trip miles shown first and then, in brackets, is the travel time as shown on the AA route finder website, reads.

Pirate Amateurs 244 (4:38)

Hayle 224 (4:02)

Veor 218 (4:00)

Newquay Hornets 93 (3:32)

Liskeard-Looe 136 (2:42)

Bude 126 (2:56)

Saltash 110 (2:08)

Tavistock 100 (2:12)

Plymstock Albion Oaks 98 (2:00)

Torquay Athletic 58 (1:26)

North Tawton 68 (1:36)

Cullompton 42 (1:12)

Topsham 12 (0:30)

