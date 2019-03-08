Withycombe in Saturday home action against Torrington

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2796. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Withycombe are in Tribute Devon One action on Saturday (November 16) when they entertain Torrington at Raleigh Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What's more, there's also Friday night action at Raleigh Park with Withy 2nd XV taking on a Tiverton XV which speaks volumes for the 'rise and rise' of Withy given their impressive start to the new season and the fact that playing numbers are such that they can field a club XV the night before a big 1st XV home match.

Withy have been without a game for a couple of weeks due to the on-going wet weather. Last Saturday's rained off game at Ilfracombe is now set for November 30.

Withy head into this latest game having been displaced from top spot by a Tamar Saracens who managed to play last weekend. Withy have a game in hand on Tamar Saracens who they trail by a single point.

Torrington sit sixth in the table and have won three of their seven games so far this season with their most recent outing being a 34-3 defeat at Tamar Saracens.

The last time that Withy met Torrington was in October 2017 when Withy racked up a big score, winning the Raleigh Park meeting 53-3.

The return in North Devon saw Withy edged out 22-20.

Speaking ahead of the game, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: "The boys have trained well this week and I am looking forward to seeing them take their training ground efforts into matchday."

He continued: "It's great to be able to say that, for the first time since I came back to the club, we are able to put out a strong 20 man 1st XV squad and what looks a competitive 2nd XV on the same weekend.

"I know I have said this before, but it is worthy of being said again. There's a really good feeling around the players and moving training out to Bicton has been a success.

"Fingers crossed for some drying weather for this weekend so lots of rugby can be played and that the things we have been working on are on show for what I trust will be another turnout from the fantastic support we are getting this season. I look forward to chatting with supporters in the bar after the game."

Kick-off at Raleigh Park is 2.30pm.

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/WITvsTORR or via the Pitchero App.