Advanced search

Withycombe in Saturday home action against Torrington

PUBLISHED: 09:12 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 15 November 2019

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2796. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2796. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Withycombe are in Tribute Devon One action on Saturday (November 16) when they entertain Torrington at Raleigh Park.

What's more, there's also Friday night action at Raleigh Park with Withy 2nd XV taking on a Tiverton XV which speaks volumes for the 'rise and rise' of Withy given their impressive start to the new season and the fact that playing numbers are such that they can field a club XV the night before a big 1st XV home match.

Withy have been without a game for a couple of weeks due to the on-going wet weather. Last Saturday's rained off game at Ilfracombe is now set for November 30.

Withy head into this latest game having been displaced from top spot by a Tamar Saracens who managed to play last weekend. Withy have a game in hand on Tamar Saracens who they trail by a single point.

Torrington sit sixth in the table and have won three of their seven games so far this season with their most recent outing being a 34-3 defeat at Tamar Saracens.

The last time that Withy met Torrington was in October 2017 when Withy racked up a big score, winning the Raleigh Park meeting 53-3.

The return in North Devon saw Withy edged out 22-20.

Speaking ahead of the game, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: "The boys have trained well this week and I am looking forward to seeing them take their training ground efforts into matchday."

He continued: "It's great to be able to say that, for the first time since I came back to the club, we are able to put out a strong 20 man 1st XV squad and what looks a competitive 2nd XV on the same weekend.

"I know I have said this before, but it is worthy of being said again. There's a really good feeling around the players and moving training out to Bicton has been a success.

"Fingers crossed for some drying weather for this weekend so lots of rugby can be played and that the things we have been working on are on show for what I trust will be another turnout from the fantastic support we are getting this season. I look forward to chatting with supporters in the bar after the game."

Kick-off at Raleigh Park is 2.30pm.

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/WITvsTORR or via the Pitchero App.

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

General Election 2019: East Devon hustings announced

Picture: Archant

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

General Election 2019: East Devon hustings announced

Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe in Saturday home action against Torrington

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2796. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town set for third meeting of the season with Cadbury Heath

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Howarth nets before Budleigh Under-15 game is washed out

Football

Society hears talk on historic houses

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists