Withycombe in Plymouth action - match preview

PUBLISHED: 09:47 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 13 December 2019

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2780. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2780. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Withycombe Devon One campaign reaches the halfway stage of the season tomorrow (Saturday) with Withy in away action at Old Plymothian & Mannamedian, or OPM, as they are more commonly known.

Tomorrows hosts sit fourth in the table with 36 points having won seven of their 10 games so far with their only two defeats to date being against the tow Saracens' outfits, Tamar and Exeter.

Lat Saturday Old Plymouthian & Mannamedian were 31-19 winner at Kingsteignton-based New Cross.

While OPMs were winning in South Devon Withy were racking up a 10th successive success, running in nine tries on their way to a 53-14 Raleigh Park win over Totnes.

The last time that Withy met OPM was back in January 2015 when the two teams met in a Cornwall/Devon League game and Withy bagged a double that campaign, winning the two meeting 66-20 and 51-10.

Tomorrow's kick-off at the King George V Playing Fields, Elburton, Plymouth (PL9 8HR).

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/OPMvsWIT or via the Pitchero App

