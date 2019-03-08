Withycombe hosting Tamar Saracens - match preview

Action from the Withycombe win at Exeter Sarcens. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe are all set for matchday six of the Tribute Devon One campaign and tomorrows (October 26) Raleigh Park meeting with the side sitting immediately below them at the top of the table, Tamar Saracens (2.30pm).

Its only the second home game of the league term so far for Withy who sport a 100 per cent record with five wins from five so far this term.

It's certainly the division's Match of the Day for the two teams are separated by just a single point with Withy top and Tamar Saracens coming to East Devon sitting second.

Last Saturday, Withy needed a last gasp try from Jimmy Holman to see off hosts Exeter Saracens. The shift in Exeter for Withy was not without its problems for they lost the services of Australian 'power-house' Rory Collings to injury just 30 minutes into the action and then were left to play almost the entire second half with 14 men after full back Paddy Haddad was red carded,

Tamar Saracens come into this game at Raleigh Park off the back of a convincing 55-7 win away against local rivals and current bottom-of-the-table side Plymouth Argaum.

With this in mind, the Withies will want to get points on the board early to get a good start against the physical Plymouth-based side.

It has been three seasons since the teams last met back in the Cornwall/Devon league with Withycombe ending the game on top, finishing 30-3 at Raleigh Park back in February 2017

Ahead of the game at Raleigh Park, Withy head coach Sam Williams says: "We are looking forward to the game and are in a good place after a strong second half showing last week at Saracens. Tamar Saracens have clearly had a strong start to the season although the game is still an unknown given that we have for the most part encountered different opposition so far.

"What we do know is that we have several key work-ons that we have attempted to look at this week. As with every week, I will be challenging the boys to focus on process rather than outcome and my hope is that this week Tamar Saracens will encounter a side that is very difficult to play against.

"As always any support we are afforded is very mush appreciated and I hope to see a good number of supporters this weekend for what feels like our first home game in ages and to any and indeed, all of them I say ' feel free to grab me a chat after the game!"

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 2:30pm at Raleigh Park. However, rugby fans may like to make a complete day of it and get along early for the clubhouse will be showing the World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand and, as ever, breakfast rolls will be served. The semi-final gets underway at 9am and the club look forward to welcoming folk to make it a great early morning atmosphere and then, hopefully stick around to support Withy in their league encounter in the afternoon.