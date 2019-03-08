Withycombe host an excellent Festival of Youth Rugby

Action from the Withycombe RFC Youth Festival. Picture WRFC Archant

Withycombe hosted their first Festival of Youth Rugby with the aim of the day being to showcase the high level of talent of local youth grassroots rugby, and the day was a huge all-round success.

The festival included two 7s tournaments, one for colts and one for Under-15 girls and the day also featured a full Under-15 boys game between Withy U15s and Welsh touring side, Machen.

Playing in the colts competition were two Withy sides, Withy Green and Withy Black, Exmouth, Exeter Athletic and South Molton. The Girls league was made up of four teams, Exmouth and Withycombe Girls (Excombe), Crediton, Paignton and Sidmouth.

The morning action, played out beneath clear blue skies, saw some terrific rugby with well over 100 tries being scored!

When the results had all been collated, Withy teams took first and second spot in the group stages while the Excombe girls also finished as the top side in their competition.

After a barbecue luncheon the attention switched to the Under-15s boys with Withy, fresh from their Devon Plate success the week before, overturning a half-time 14-0 deficit to beat the Welsh side 21-14 in what was anther high quality contest.

The next action was the knockout stages of the colts and girls competitions. Both Withy teams won through to contest the final leaving South Molton and Exeter to contest the Plate final.

In the girls competition, Excombe were successful in their semi-final meeting with Crediton and so qualified to meet Paignton who had defeated Sidmouth in the other semi-final tie.

In the colts final, Withy Black took the honours, but only just, winning the final by five tries to four.

Excombe then won the girls competition, coming from behind to defeat Paignton 5-3.

Withycombe director of rugby, Rick Libbey said: "It was a wonderful event played in the right spirit and enjoyed by all. The results can second to the enjoyment had by all the players. Thanks must go to the referees, volunteers and sponsors for their dedication and commitment to make this what we hope will be annual event"

Any money raised will help the club continue to develop the facilities needed to cater for boys and girls at all age groups.

Each of the clubs should be proud of the quality shown by their teams on the day and this goes a long way to show that the future of youth rugby in the area really is bright!