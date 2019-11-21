Withycombe head coach Sam Williams speaks about a superb weekend for the club

Withycombe coach Sam Williams spoke of his pride after the Withy weekend.

He said: "My overriding emotion at the end of this past weekend has been one of great pride. The reason for that is because of the fact that at around this time last season, Friday nights were spent scrabbling around trying to assemble 15 players for a 1st XV fixture the following day and this past weekend, as a club, we fielded a Saturday XV just 18 hours after we sent 20 players to Tiverton for a 2nd XV fixture!"

On the Friday night 2nd XV win at Tiverton, the Withy head coach said: "What a great start for the 2nds. Jack Sharland, Joe Baldwin and Jake Watts excelled in the pack while, in the backs, Sam Manning demonstrated his versatility and Westy finally nailed a chip and chase during a game.

"The team we fielded at Tivvy was a real mix of younger and older players, and also club stalwarts and those joining us for a game, a big thanks go to Tivvy for hosting us, and to the referee for keeping the game fair and well natured throughout."

He then turned his attention to the Saturday afternoon win over Torrington saying: "We must give every credit to them [Torrington] for making then trip and agreeing to fulfil a league fixture despite their numerical woes.

".For our part, the boys were ruthless with ball in hand and the quality of play, combined with the lack of numbers meant the game was quickly over as a contest.

"After a brief chat with the Torrington skipper it was decided that we would lend them three players and full marks go to Alex Taylor, Sam Warren and Josh Saunders for helping out, with Mike Richards, Jake Prophett O'Neill and Rory Collings all helping the opposition out in the second half."

He continued: "Whilst the tries racked up, massive credit goes to Torrington for giving it everything, and capitalising on one of our few mistakes to score the most popular try of the afternoon.

"As I said to the lads at the end of the game, the fact that, when I asked boys to play for them [Torrington], there was not a single element of negativity or hesitation is massive. It shows what we are about, and that we have not forgotten the occasions last season when we finished games with 13 or 14 when sides ran up scores on us.

"I think it's important for us that we do not lose sight of why we are doing this, and remember that it's probably the same for our opposition too.

"With that in mind I know that there were smiles on the faces of guys wearing the Withy badge this weekend, and hope that we continue to grow as we have been."