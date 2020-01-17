Withycombe entertaining Plymouth Argaum - Saturday's match preview

A Withy player celebrates at the full-time whistle in the win at Old Techs. Picture: JIM DAVIS Archant

Withycombe are in home action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Plymouth Argaum at Raleigh Park in round 14 of the Tribute Devon One League campaign.

Withy head into the game a healthy 11 points clear of the field. Last weekend they were denied action with scheduled opponents Dartmouth unable to field a XV and the week before they started 2020 with a 28-13 success down in Plymouth against Old Technicians.

Tomorrows visitors to Raleigh Park have a season's record to date of four wins, two draws and seven defeats and their most recent outing was close 9-5 victory over fellow Plymouth side Old Technicians last Saturday and the week before they were beaten 41-17 in a derby game at OPMs.

Withy and Argaum 'met' for the first league game this season back in October when the match was not played as Argaum were unable to field a XV owing to problems putting together a front row and so Withy got the first of what is now two 'walkover' wins this league term.

As for previous meeting between the teams; they have met four times in recent years and the current 'win count' is three wins for Argaum (12-5, 47-12 and 15-14) with just the one Withy win, that an 82-0 win in April 2018 - apart, of course, from the 'walkover' win earlier this season.

Speaking ahead of the game, Withy head coach Head Coach Sam Williams said: "After an enforced week without a game we look forward to welcoming Plymouth Argaum to Raleigh Park.

"It is nice to be back at home and hopefully a combination of people missing us, and some brighter weather will mean there is a good number of supporters joining us.

"This weekend represents a bit of an unknown as last time we were due to play Argaum were unable to field a team.

"However they seem to have regrouped and I'm sure they will arrive with a tough competitive team."

He continued: "However, our side does have a slightly different look this week with injuries and unavailability, meaning a few new faces come in, with a strong showing from our colts, who themselves have been going very well.

"It also sees Alex Taylor return from various injury troubles to add a significant carrying threat, and sees Neil Williams line up in the centre in the absence of Rory Collings.

"Both players will help us get on the front foot and fingers crossed we can then play some rugby despite the heavy conditions."

Tomorrows Raleigh Park game starts at 2.30pm and, for those who cannot make the game, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/WITvsPLYM or via the Pitchero App.