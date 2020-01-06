Withycombe duo part of Devon U16 side that defeats Somerset

Withycombe duo Charlie Passmore and Jack Ballett who played for the Devon U16s in what was ultimatley an impressive 38-12 victory against Somerset U16s. Picture WRFC Archant

A pair of Withycombe youngsters were part of an impressive Devon Under-16 sides that saw off Somerset last weekend.

Charlie Passmore and Jack Ballett were the two 'Green and Blacks' to become the latest Withy players to put on the Devon kit.

Both played their part too in what was an outstanding team performance as Devon ran out 38-12 winners.

Speaking on behalf of all at Raleigh Park, Adam Curtis said: "It is certainly a great achievement for the two lads and all of us, at Withy, congratulate them."