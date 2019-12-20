Withycombe Colts net top sponsorship from Solve-IT
Withycombe Colts are quite possibly now 'the best dressed' Colts XV in Devon.
That's because the Raleigh Park team has received a set of jackets sponsored by local company Solve-IT.
The official 'handover' of the jackets was done during the Withycombe RFC Christmas Social held in the Raleigh Park clubhouse.
The team, and Withy, as a club, wish to place on record sincere thanks to all at Solve-IT for their on-going support.