Withycombe Colts net top sponsorship from Solve-IT

PUBLISHED: 19:44 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:45 20 December 2019

Withycombe RFC Colts with the jackets that have been sponsored by local company Solve-IT. Picture: WRFC

Withycombe RFC Colts with the jackets that have been sponsored by local company Solve-IT. Picture: WRFC

Withycombe Colts are quite possibly now 'the best dressed' Colts XV in Devon.

That's because the Raleigh Park team has received a set of jackets sponsored by local company Solve-IT.

The official 'handover' of the jackets was done during the Withycombe RFC Christmas Social held in the Raleigh Park clubhouse.

The team, and Withy, as a club, wish to place on record sincere thanks to all at Solve-IT for their on-going support.

