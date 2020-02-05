Withycombe Colts land derby delight against Exmouth

Action from the Withy Colts win at Crediton. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Five second half tries helped Withycombe Colts to a handsome 47-7 win in their derby meeting with Exmouth at Bicton College.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The win also means that Withy Colts continue to sport a 100 per cent record this season.

The first half of this match was an even contest with both teams showing good awareness and working their way through the phases.

There was just five points between the teams at half-time with Withy leading 12-7 thanks to tries from Tom Croal and Harry Langabeer.

The key to a dominant second half for Withy was their use of fresh legs from the bench and this enabled them to raise the level of pressure on the Cockles back line and, despite a valiant effort from the opposition backline, the pressure eventually told.

Second half Withy tries were scored by Joe Graham, Finn Musgrove, Ben Wilkinson, Jason Farrant and Arron Lee while Will Cooper and Jason Farrant shared the kicking duties that resulted in six of the seven tries being converted.

On Saturday (February 8) Withy are again in derby action when they travel to the Bonfire Field home of Topsham for what has the makings of being a quality game of Colt's rugby. Kick-off on Saturday is 2.30pm.