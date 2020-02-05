Advanced search

Withycombe Colts land derby delight against Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:34 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 05 February 2020

Action from the Withy Colts win at Crediton. Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the Withy Colts win at Crediton. Picture IAIN COOPER

Archant

Five second half tries helped Withycombe Colts to a handsome 47-7 win in their derby meeting with Exmouth at Bicton College.

The win also means that Withy Colts continue to sport a 100 per cent record this season.

The first half of this match was an even contest with both teams showing good awareness and working their way through the phases.

There was just five points between the teams at half-time with Withy leading 12-7 thanks to tries from Tom Croal and Harry Langabeer.

The key to a dominant second half for Withy was their use of fresh legs from the bench and this enabled them to raise the level of pressure on the Cockles back line and, despite a valiant effort from the opposition backline, the pressure eventually told.

Second half Withy tries were scored by Joe Graham, Finn Musgrove, Ben Wilkinson, Jason Farrant and Arron Lee while Will Cooper and Jason Farrant shared the kicking duties that resulted in six of the seven tries being converted.

On Saturday (February 8) Withy are again in derby action when they travel to the Bonfire Field home of Topsham for what has the makings of being a quality game of Colt's rugby. Kick-off on Saturday is 2.30pm.

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Police search for missing Budleigh teenager

Collision on busy road near Exmouth causing queues

A collision on a busy road near Exmouth is causing queues.

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Police search for missing Budleigh teenager

Collision on busy road near Exmouth causing queues

A collision on a busy road near Exmouth is causing queues.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Liverpool connection for Exmouth Town’s Southern Road home

The two turnstiles that once shepherded supporters into the Anfield Road end at the home of Liverpool and subsequenlty were used at Vauhall Motors FC, but, from next season, will be in use at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town. Picture: ETFC

Budleigh boss speaks about this weekend’s derby date at Exmouth Town

Madeira bowlers show terrific team-work as they secure Lane Trophy win over Torbay

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Daffin shines as Budleigh are beaten by Exwick Villa

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Cregan shines on a disappointing afternoon for the Town Reserves

Drive 24