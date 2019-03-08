Advanced search

Withycombe Colts impress in abandoned meeting with Paignton

PUBLISHED: 12:35 26 September 2019

The outcome of the Withy colts meeting with Paignton will have to be determined by the RFU after the match was abandoned after 40 minutes owing to a nasty injury to a Paignton player with Withy leading 21-7.

Withy made a powerful start and score first when, from a scrum, quick ball out to Tom Croal saw the centre cross the try line and a Will Cooper conversion saw Withy into a 7-0 lead.

Withy stayed on the front foot and their excellent recycling of the ball meant that Paignton were continually forced onto the back foot.

It was only a disappointing final pass that stopped Withy adding further scores until they did add points with Croal again the try scorer and Cooper slotted another successful conversion.

Paignton hit back, but were held in c heck by some sterling Withy defence. The South Devon side, with a bare 15, lost their tight head prop and so loaned a from row Withy player.

Indeed it was that Withy player - Liam Daniels - who scored the games next try, crossing the home try line and the conversion was kicked to lave the score 14-7 to Withy at half-time.

Withy were back on the front foot from the re-start and Archie Symons crossed for the third try, again converted by the trusty boot of Cooper.

The next move saw a serious injury suffered by a Paignton player which subsequently led to the referee being forced to abandon the contest.

Withycombe players and coaches wish a speedy recovery to the unfortunate Paignton player.

