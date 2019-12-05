Withycombe Colts good value for win at Devonport Services

Archant

Withycombe Colts were very good value for their 19-10 victory on their visit to Plymouth to meet Devonport Services Colts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sides had met earlier in the campaign at Raleigh Park with that game ending honours even at 17-all.

Withy played the first half with the strong wind at their backs and they made a confident start, working the ball well around the pitch and Matt Edworthy crossed for an early try that was converted by Will Cooper.

Devonport were a large side and their dominance in the scrum and set-piece was evident, but good work at the good work at the break down resulted in Finn Musgrove picking up and running to the line from 30 yards out to score the second Withy try.

The home side hit back with their powerful forwards working the ball well up the park, but Withy had a solid defence and they were able to clear their lines from a 22 drop out.

The following 15 minutes saw play congested into the middle third of the pitch before a terrific cross-field kick by Will Cooper was gathered by winger Joe Tozer and he side stepped his opposite number before crossing the whitewash and a successful conversion from Cooper saw Withy troop off at the break holding a 19-0 advantage.

The home side made a strong start to the second period and pushed Withy back, forcing them to defend in numbers.

The pressure eventually told as, from a line out, a catch and drive ended with an unconverted try being scored in the corner.

Now with the 'bit between their teeth' Devonport scored again with their centre bagging the try, but again the extras were not forthcoming and now the Withy lead was trimmed to one of nine points at 19-10.

With the wind a big advantage, Devonport forced Withy back, but the visitors got a lucky break and made the most of it as they ran the ball up field where the home side conceded a penalty. The attempt at goal drifted wide but, when Services restarted, Matt Shaw-Smith took possession and burst forward before offloading to Will Cornish to cross for a fourth Withy try.

With their forwards now in charge, Withy worked the ball once again up field and, when Musgrove chipped the ball over the Services back line, Luke Davis was fastest to the ball and he crossed for the final score of the game.

Withycombe played some good rugby in very windy conditions against a much larger Devonport side, but some good individual skills combined with some outstanding all-round team play won the day for them.