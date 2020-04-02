Withycombe Colts coach speaks about another fine season

Action from the Withy Colts 26-14 win at Crediton. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe colts enjoyed a fine season suffering just the one defeat and, had the Covid-19 crisis not brought the 2019/20 season to a premature halt then the team would surely have had a great chance of glory through the play-offs.

Withy colts head coach Richard Blyth says: “It was a good season for the colts and one that might well have finished with silverware as we were well on course for the end-of-season play-offs.

“It’s a shame that the season was curtailed early as the colts were really looking forward to playing on the bigger stage.”

He continued: “The first-year colts who joined the group this season transitioned seamlessly to add strength to the squad.

“On a personal note I would like to place on record my sincerer thanks for all that have been involved with the colts this year. There has been plenty of hard work from all concerned.”

“Well done, to the whole squad and we can now look forward to next season with more strength coming again into the squad from this year’s Under-16s.”