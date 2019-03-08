Advanced search

Withycombe coach speaks about the pre-season game at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:26 28 August 2019

Withycombe head coach Sam Williams was pleased with what he saw as his team were edged out 31-21 in a pre-season game at Sidmouth.

He said: "I thought the lads gave everything in a really encouraging performance.

"Our focus throughout pre-season is to consider our urgency and passion for the defensive side of the game, and our organisation and continuity in attack.

"At Sidmouth we saw two process goals, one in defence, and one attack and one emotional goal. I am looking at how we interact as a group and working on rebuilding our confidence that understandably took a knock last season."

He continued: "We managed to achieve and, indeed, exceed all our process targets in the game and the outcome largely took care of itself.

"Whilst disappointed to come second we don't lose sight of the fact that the tries for Sidmouth were scored by close to a first XV back line, and the defensive structures to shut down that quality of opposition will take time to develop."

When asked about his team's performance, the Withy coach said: "The most pleasing aspect was the growth shown by all players in terms of their confidence and commitment and with a raft of both experienced and youthful faces to be added to the squad for the next game.

"After that performance at Sidmouth I am left feeling both confident and excited."

