Withycombe awarded re-accreditation award from the RFU

PUBLISHED: 19:53 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 15 December 2019

Devon RFU president Ken Jeffery presents Withycombe RFC club chairman Mervyn Richards with the clubmark reaccreditation award. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC

Archant

Withycombe RFC is celebrating after being reaccredited with the Clubmark award for another two years.

The presentation was made during the pre-match VP and sponsors luncheon held at Raleigh Park ahead of the Devon One meeting with Totnes.

The award was presented to Withycombe RFC club chairman Mervyn Richards by Devon RFU president, Ken Jeffery.

During his presentation the club were praised for it's hard work in ensuring that all the criteria had been met to a good standard and special mention was made of the parts played by cub secretary Dave Josey, groundsman Peter Farley and Mervyn Richards with particular regard to their long service to the club.

The accreditation award is defined on the England Rugby website as 'allowing clubs to exhibit all that is good about rugby in their adult sections, mini and youth, women and girls and touch rugby, while demonstrating that this is all achieved in a friendly, welcoming environment'

Following the presentation, club secretary, Dave Josey said: "We are delighted to have once again achieved accreditation from the RFU.

"This recognises our commitment to rugby through the way on which we fulfil all the criteria of how a club should be run. It covers all aspects of the club both on and off the field.

"We had to go through a process where we could demonstrate how we are continually improving the club for all of our members playing and social, especially how we provide rugby for all ages and genders through our recruiting and training of qualified coaches at all levels.

"Our connection to the local community was also recognised showing that we have a vital role to play in our locality and beyond.

"This award also gives us access to various benefits from RFU both in financial and advisory support.

" I would like to thank all members for the many ways in which they contribute to our club and make it something I am very proud to be part of"

