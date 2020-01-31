Withycombe all set for the visit of Exeter Saracens

Action from the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS Archant

Withycombe, who had a matchday off last Saturday, are in home action in round 15 of the Tribute Devon One campaign tomorrow when they entertain Exeter Saracens at Raleigh Park (2.30pm).

Luke Davis scores one of his four tries in the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS Luke Davis scores one of his four tries in the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS

It promises to be a special day at Raleigh Park as, before the match, Withy are hosting an event for past players of both Withycombe and Saracens with the reunion gathering including a hog roast that gets underway from 1.15pm.

Withycombe go into the game sporting their season-long 100 per cent record and were last in action a fortnight ago when they ran in 10 tries in an emphatic 68-0 success at home to Plymouth Argaum.

Exeter Saracens will pitch up at Raleigh Park sitting fourth in the table after winning nine of their 14 league games, the most recent being a 12-10 success over Newquay last weekend in the National Junior Cup.

When Withy travelled into Exeter for the first league meeting this season, they won a close encounter 24-21 thanks to a stunning last-gasp Jimmy Holman try.

Speaking ahead of the Saracens game, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: "We are really looking forward to this game and there was certainly a real buzz about the group in this week's training session. When we played Saracens at their place they posed us big challenges with their attacking and we are well aware that, on their day, Saracens are probably the most dangerous side in the league with ball in hand."

He continued: "That said, we have looked at our defensive structure in training and feel we will cope well with whatever Sarries throw at us and are confident that our own attacking game is developing, something I feel we have clearly showed, particularly in the second half of our recent games."

He rounded things off saying: "With the players reunion taking place ahead of the game there's bound to be a special atmosphere and we are certainly hoping to play our part in what ought to be a great game in front of a big crowd, and so keep our momentum going."

For those unable to be at Raleigh Park you can follow the action at http://bit.ly/WITvsEXSA or via the Pitchero App.