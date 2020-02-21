Withycombe all set for league and cup double-header at Tamar Saracens

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe will try again to get some action in Plymouth tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Tamar Saracens for what is now a league and Devon Junior Cup double-header.

The reason the match is being contested for both Devon League One points and a semi-final berth in the 2019/20 Devon Junior Cup is because the sides were meant to meet last week in a league game.

Tomorrow's match was originally pencilled in a stand-alone cup tie, but the cancellation, courtesty of the activity of Storm Dennis last Saturday, means the one game will now count for both league and cup!

Withycombe's last outing was a fortnight ago when they travelled up to Torrington to contest a quarter-final tie in the Devon Cup.

Withy won 26-17 in North Devon thanks to tries from Chris Gibbons, Billy Sharland, Jimmy Holman and Joe Blyth plus three conversions from the boot of Glenn Channing.

Tomorrow's home team, Tamar Saracens were also last in action a fortnight ago when they secured a convincing 61-0 win in their game against a depleted Totnes side.

In league terms, this weekend is a key fixture for both sides as Withy are seeking to maintain their superb 100 per cent league success run this season on the front burner.

However, Saracens are secon in the table and, when the pair met at Raleigh Park back on October it was a close contest of the low scoring type with Withy takingh tyhe honours that to a brace of Channing penaltes that saw them to a 6-0 win.

Speaking ahead of the game in Plymouth, Withy head coach Sam Williams says: "Fingers crossed the weather holds and we make it down to Plymouth this weekend.

"We have asked Tamar to take this game as a league and cup double-header and they have obliged and I know that the boys are eager to make the journey.

"I'm sure the game will be ferocious up front, and we have again been able to select a formidable pack, and, with seven replacementsm, we are able to keep things fresh and the physicality up for the whole encounter."

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 2:30pm at the Parkway in Plymouth (PL5 2EY). For those who cannot make the game you can follow the action online at http://bit.ly/TAMvsWITH or via the Pitchero App.