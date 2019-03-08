Withycombe all set for Devon Junior Cup tie at Ilfracombe

Action from the Withycombe Devon One win over Old Technicians. Picture ADAM CURTIS Archant

Saturday (October 12) sees Withycombe take a break from what has been, to date, a superb early season league programme as they go into a Devon Junior Cup tie in North Devon.

Withy are in action at Ilfracombe and they can travel in confident mood given their status as early season Devon One table-toppers.

Ilfracombe, who play at the same level as the Raleigh Park men this season, sit ninth in the fledgling table and are yet to win a game.

Not that that counts for anything ahead of a cup tie! The two teams haven't met since the early 1990's when both teams were last in Devon One together.

Speaking ahead of the game, Withy head coach Sam Williams said: "We are looking forward to this week's game after missing out on last week and have taken the opportunity to mix things up a bit, with more lads returning to fitness in recent weeks and continuing the development of some promising youngsters.

"It will be interesting to see how we go against Ilfracombe given that we have a league fixture against the same opposition in the league in a few rounds time, and the boys are certainly keen to do well and push for starting places as competition continues to grow within the squad.

"We have started to look really sharp in training and the ability of players to fit into multiple positions is looking exciting as we move further into the season."

Kick-off is 3pm at the Brimlands home of Ilfracombe and, for Withy followers making their own way to the game the all-important post code for sat navs is (EX34 9QN).

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/ILFvsWITCUP or via the Pitchero App.