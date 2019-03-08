Withycombe all set for a 'Super Saturday' at Raleigh Park

Action from the Withycombe Devon One win over Old Technicians. Picture ADAM CURTIS Archant

Withycombe begin the second month of the new rugby season with a Tribute Devon One home meeting with Plymouth Argaum at Raleigh Park (3pm).

Withy, who were relegated at the end of last season, have made a flying start to the new league term with three wins from three and they top the fledgling table.

Tomorrow's meeting is against a side who, like Withy, played their league rugby in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon League last season. The pair's last meting was back in December when Argaum took the honours with a 78th minute try to seal a 12-5 success.

Withy go into the game in great form as last Saturday's ten try mauling of hosts Dartmouth underlines.

Neil Williams helped himself to a hat-trick of tries in South Devon and other Withy players to register tries at Dartmouth were George Toomey, who scored two, Adam Morris, Matt Brambles, Rob Griffin and Tom Croal, the latter marking his Withy 1st XV debut with a try while Glen Channing converted each one of the tries.

Tomorrow's opponents sit fifth in the table, following up an opening day won against New Cross with back-to-back draws with a 15-15 home draw with OPM's followed by a 10-10 draw with Old Technicians.

Speaking ahead of the game, Withy head coach Sam says: "We are looking forward to the game, particularly with the match being part of the club's 'Super Saturday' (see more on that below) We expect Argaum to provide another hugely physical test and know that we will need to front up in order to be able to put in place our attacking play.

"Whilst there will be some changes in personnel this weekend I would hope the players coming in will relish the opportunity to try and keep the shirt moving forward, particularly as numbers continue to grow on an almost weekly basis.

"Selection headaches were common last year, but not in the same way and it is great to be having conversations with Glenn (player-coach Glen Chenning) over who to start, as opposed to who is available.

"As always, the challenge this week will be about the processes and we had a productive session on Tuesday, looking at refining some decision making and fully understanding our roles in attack, that coupled with the non-negotiable in defence with be this week's focus.

He added: "Hopefully the team will have the backing of another good home crowd and I hope as many as possible of them can join us in the bar post match and I'd say to members, feel free to grab me for a chat at the bar after the match!"

Saturday is the first of this season's Withycombe RFC 'Super Saturday' events. The first action of the day is the noon start for Withy ladies against Teignmouth ladies, and that follows a morning touch rugby workshop at Raleigh Park. The touch rugby event is being run by the Exmouth Tri-Hards and the club is also showing the Rugby World Cup on the big screen in the clubhouse with the highlight being the as England game against Argentina.

That's not the end of the events taking place on 'Super Saturday' for there is also a social event in the evening with the club staging its very own 'Oktoberfest' with all that getting under way from 8.30am.

For those that cannot be there, you can follow live match updates online at http://bit.ly/WITvsPAR or via the Pitchero App.