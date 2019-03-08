Advanced search

Withycombe 2nd XV in Friday night win at Tiverton

PUBLISHED: 11:40 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 16 November 2019

Action from the Withycombe 2nd XV Friday night 25-10 win at Tiverton. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Action from the Withycombe 2nd XV Friday night 25-10 win at Tiverton. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Withycombe 2nd XV were 25-10 winners when they travelled to Mid Devon to take on Tiverton 3rd XV.

Withy made the trip with a good sized squad of 22 players and all took part in the floodlit action.

Simply fielding a team on the eve of a big league game for the club's senior XV is something to behold and it's a measure of the continuing success at Raleigh Park after a period of decline for Withy, culminating in the 1st XV being relegated from the Tribute Cornwall & Devon League at the end of last season.

Not since February 2018 have Withy been in a position to be able to field two senior XVs on the same weekend.

The contest at Tiverton kicked off in heavy rain and it was the home side who struck first, making the most of early phases of play and possession to score a sixth minute, unconverted, try.

The Withy response was as clinical as it was swift and Will Griffiths crossed the whitewash for his first Withycombe try to level the scores up on 10 minutes.

The remainder of the first half saw much of the play condensed into the middle third of the pitch with two well-matched sides both enjoying good spells of possession and there was a spell of intense home pressure close to the try line that Withy did very well to deny a second Tivvy try and half-time arrived with the game still all square at 5-5.

The second half began much as the first one had ended with some equally matched play providing plenty of entertainment for both sets of fans.

The deadlock was broken after 48 minutes when Ben West chipped the ball That began a period of scrum dominance for Withy and a powerful driving maul took the ball over the whitewash for a third Withy try and a successful conversion from returning fly-half Adam Ykhlef saw Withy into a 17-5 lead.

Tiverton hit back with a second try, but a 71st minute penalty was followed by another fine try from Will Griffiths completed the scoring.

