Withy youngsters get coaching from Under-14 players

It was a case of the generation game for Withycombe RFC last Sunday as two members of the successful U14s took their first footsteps into the world of coaching and refereeing.

Withy Under-14 player Kieran Long coaching the club'sU9 and U6 players. Picture MARK LONG Withy Under-14 player Kieran Long coaching the club'sU9 and U6 players. Picture MARK LONG

Both Kieran Long and Charlie Bagley were on hand to pass on their knowledge and skills to the U9s and U6s respectively for a training session as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Whilst Charlie took the Under-6s for the hours training and helped coach running skills and passing to the new Withy youngsters, it was Kieran who stepped up to help the U9s.

Then, after the youngsters had finished their warm-up, Kieran swapped coaches duties for referees whistle to officiate his first game.

All parents from both age groups were delighted and appreciated the fact that the boys were giving something back to the game they love.

Samantha Chard from the Under-9s summed it all up by saying: "My son plays in the U9s and, when the team played Teignmouth at Bicton College, they had Kieran from the Withy U14s as a referee and he really was brilliant."

This is just the first step in a new club initiative to get older junior players helping those coming behind them, and will be strengthened further as more juniors are starting on their Young Match Officials referees course shortly.