Advanced search

Withy youngsters get coaching from Under-14 players

PUBLISHED: 13:33 15 October 2019

Withy Under-14 players Kieran Long and Charlie Bagley coaching the club'sU9 and U6 players. Picture MARK LONG

Withy Under-14 players Kieran Long and Charlie Bagley coaching the club'sU9 and U6 players. Picture MARK LONG

Archant

It was a case of the generation game for Withycombe RFC last Sunday as two members of the successful U14s took their first footsteps into the world of coaching and refereeing.

Withy Under-14 player Kieran Long coaching the club'sU9 and U6 players. Picture MARK LONGWithy Under-14 player Kieran Long coaching the club'sU9 and U6 players. Picture MARK LONG

Both Kieran Long and Charlie Bagley were on hand to pass on their knowledge and skills to the U9s and U6s respectively for a training session as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Whilst Charlie took the Under-6s for the hours training and helped coach running skills and passing to the new Withy youngsters, it was Kieran who stepped up to help the U9s.

Then, after the youngsters had finished their warm-up, Kieran swapped coaches duties for referees whistle to officiate his first game.

All parents from both age groups were delighted and appreciated the fact that the boys were giving something back to the game they love.

Samantha Chard from the Under-9s summed it all up by saying: "My son plays in the U9s and, when the team played Teignmouth at Bicton College, they had Kieran from the Withy U14s as a referee and he really was brilliant."

This is just the first step in a new club initiative to get older junior players helping those coming behind them, and will be strengthened further as more juniors are starting on their Young Match Officials referees course shortly.

Most Read

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Up to £20,000 available in town council funding scheme

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Pond strike seals Exmouth Town Reserves a Devon Cup derby success

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the FA Vase win over Portland United, Callum Shipton, with Town first team physioBob Chard. Picture MARTIN COOK

Most Read

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Up to £20,000 available in town council funding scheme

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Pond strike seals Exmouth Town Reserves a Devon Cup derby success

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the FA Vase win over Portland United, Callum Shipton, with Town first team physioBob Chard. Picture MARTIN COOK

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withy youngsters get coaching from Under-14 players

Withy Under-14 players Kieran Long and Charlie Bagley coaching the club'sU9 and U6 players. Picture MARK LONG

Walsh wins wet October stableford

Golf club and ball

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks on the FA Vase win

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Howarth stars as East Budleigh edge out Clyst Valley

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1215. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon wins best UK destination in Group Leisure and Travel awards

Representing Devon at the Group Leisure and Travel Awards. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists