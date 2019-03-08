Advanced search

Withy Under-14s untie the Lacemen with a fine all-round show

PUBLISHED: 12:28 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 22 October 2019

Withycombe UNder-14 action

Withycombe UNder-14 action

Archant

Withycombe Under-14s were 26-10 winners when they journeyed over to Honiton for their latest outing.

The home side have a big powerful set of forwards and they began the game using that as their power base, but Withy countered the tactic by throwing the ball wide at every opportunity and the opening score came from just such a move with three quick passes to create a big hole in the home defensive ranks.

The second Withy try came from a passage of play that saw four phases executed before the ball was moved wide.

The home side hit back with a try of their own and, at half-time, the teams trooped off with Withy holding a 12-5 lead. Withy rang the changes for the second half and, five minutes in, after a period of rugby 'arm wrestling' in the middle third, a penalty was awarded and some quick thinking enabled Withy to bag a third try. Once again the home side hit back with their second try, but Withy stayed in charge and saved the best for last and, with the clock running down and Honiton pushing hard, a turnover from the dominant Withycombe forwards saw a breakaway runner caught only for two superb offloads to see Withy score a fine try to wrap up the scoring to seal a superb success against a very good home side.

