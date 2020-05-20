Advanced search

Withy Under-14s complete Lands End to John O’Groats cycle ride

PUBLISHED: 10:58 20 May 2020

Withycombe Under-14 action during the 2019/20 season that was cut short owing to the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: MARK LONG

Withycombe Under-14s have embarked on their latest challenge to keep them active and fit, ready for whenever rugby returns.

This latest endeavour sees the boys given a week to travel the 874 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats.

This means each player will need to travel 36.4 miles on their bikes.

With the participation of parents and siblings it is hoped the distance covered will see the team able to make the virtual return journey as well.

One parent said of this latest exercise: “These challenges have been a real motivator to keep the boys moving and particularly staying in touch with each other.”

This latest challenge comes in the wake of previous ones set by coach Mark Long that have included riding to Twickenham, a team relay marathon in a day and climbing the highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland by going up their household stairs.

